Motor premiums accelerate again with 21.1% annual increase
The average cost of car insurance soared by a record 21.1% in the year to February, taking annual bills to £929, according to Consumer Intelligence.
Previously, research by aggregator Confused, in association with broker WTW, set an annual rise for 2022 at 19%.
In the latest update by Consumer Intelligence, chief executive Ian Hughes said the 21.1% jump was the largest yearly increase seen since it started tracking premiums in October 2013.
“During the last three months alone, premiums soared 6.7%,” he said. “That’s the second-largest quarterly increase we’ve ever witnessed.”Shortage
The shortage of new and used cars pushed up the price
More on Insight
Brokers cautious about proposals for chartered status on ‘experience’
Brokers are cautious on the Chartered Insurance Institute’s pilot proposals to allow individuals to gain chartered status based on experience.
Vitale Digital becomes Biba associate
Vitale Digital has become the 30th British Insurance Brokers’ Association associate.
RSA exits personal lines motor shifting renewals to Swinton
RSA has confirmed pulling out of the UK personal lines motor market, worth £120m in gross written premium, and signing up with Atlanta-owned Swinton on a renewals deal.
Steve Dukes named Confused CEO
Steve Dukes was promoted from chief operating officer to CEO at aggregator Confused, succeeding Louise O’Shea.
AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy
AssuredPartners bought South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth.
Aqueous signs three-year capacity deal with Allianz Insurance
Aqueous Underwriting plans to push on SME business having secured new capacity in an initial three-year deal with Allianz Insurance.
SRIS eyes £250m GWP within two years
Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions grew gross written premium 20% last year and the £130m business is eyeing up £250m by the end of 2024, managing director Oliver Thorne told Insurance Age.
Brokers face ‘fair value’ dilemma on premium finance amid interest rate rises
Brokers are faced with a dilemma as interest rates rise. The Financial Conduct Authority's demand for brokers to offer ‘fair value’ products is at the forefront brokers' minds when they decide how to deal with the customer.