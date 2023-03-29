Motor premiums accelerate again with 21.1% annual increase

The average cost of car insurance soared by a record 21.1% in the year to February, taking annual bills to £929, according to Consumer Intelligence.

Previously, research by aggregator Confused, in association with broker WTW, set an annual rise for 2022 at 19%.

In the latest update by Consumer Intelligence, chief executive Ian Hughes said the 21.1% jump was the largest yearly increase seen since it started tracking premiums in October 2013.

“During the last three months alone, premiums soared 6.7%,” he said. “That’s the second-largest quarterly increase we’ve ever witnessed.”

Shortage

The shortage of new and used cars pushed up the price