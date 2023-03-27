Zurich boosts Bristol, Southampton and Leeds in regional push

Zurich UK has opened new offices in Bristol and Leeds, as well as adding underwriting expertise in Southampton, expanding its regional network to 10, Insurance Age can reveal.

The latest boost follows on from opening an office in Chelmsford a year ago to service the East Anglia region.

Michelle Taylor, UK head of sales and distribution for retail at Zurich told Insurance Age that the Chelmsford opening had been “really successful, so much so we have expanded it.

“We have taken on a new floor with additional people in there.”

The idea is to build on the progress with the three additions to the overall offering.

“Bristol is key for us. There is an opportunity and