FCA appoints two directors to co-lead enforcement and market oversight

The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Therese Chambers and Steve Smart as joint executive directors of enforcement and market oversight.

The expansion of the leadership team follows on from Mark Steward announcing his plans last October to step down this year.

Chambers will take on role on 1 April and Smart will join on 21 June. Steward will leave the FCA on 13 April.

Experience

Chambers has worked at the regulator for more than 20 years. She spent most of those years working in enforcement, including as director of retail and regulatory investigations.

We are committed to acting faster and more effectively, putting the