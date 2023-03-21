Ex-Applied Systems leader Joe Sultana joins digital schemes specialist IS2

Joe Sultana, former chief operating officer at Applied Systems Europe, has joined digital trading and distribution platform for the schemes market IS2 as commercial director.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Sultana left Applied in 2021 after more than 10 years with the software house, including six years as managing director of UK broker business.

He was latterly a director at strategic insurance consultancy E-Zee Insurance Solutions, coming on board in November 2021, and stepping down in February.

Joe will be working to maximise existing opportunities in the business, supporting our entry into new sectors and markets, and advising us on potential