Ecclesiastical UK & Ireland COR stable as investment losses drive group deficit in 2022

Mark Hews, group CEO, Ecclesiastical
Ecclesiastical Insurance grew gross written premiums in the UK and Ireland by 16% in 2022 to £344.8m, the provider has revealed.

Underwriting profits for the division fell by £800,000 year-on-year to £24.2m as the combined operating ratio ticked-up slightly from 85.3% in 2021 to 86.7%.

The insurer noted that the performance was profitable “despite a run of weather events and large claims which affected the UK and Ireland in 2022”.

Growth

On the GWP growth Ecclesiastical flagged heritage, real estate and schemes as particularly strong.

It listed that pricing had “remained robust” in these areas, partly due to reduced

