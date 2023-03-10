Allianz reveals global plan to bring mid and large corporate under one model

Allianz Group has unveiled Allianz Commercial featuring an integrated approach for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and mid-sized country-based accounts.

A spokesperson for Allianz Insurance confirmed there were no plans to change the branch network for UK brokers who would be keeping the same contacts. There are no changes to any legal entities or staff.

The group detailed that the new approach anticipates the increasing globalisation of risks.

With the changes behind the scenes, the area most likely to immediately affect brokers is for risks of a size, which historically overlapped between the branch network and AGCS.

The group acknowledged