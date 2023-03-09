Nirvana completes MBO from Castel
Nirvana Risk Partners, a division of Castel Underwriting Agencies, has completed a management buyout from the club-style managing general agent formation platform.
Nirvana focuses on technology, film and television, and media liability lines. It was created in 2017 and is led by Rob Jones and Glenn Crickmar. Jones, partner and lead underwriter, has more than 25 years’ insurance industry experience, joining Nirvana from Axis, having previously worked at Hiscox and Aon.
Crickmar also joined from Axis in 2017 as media, technology and cyber underwriter.Deals
The MBO has followed on from previous exits.
Vecta Risk Partners completed an MBO in July 2021. in
