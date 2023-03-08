Hiscox “on the front foot” with brokers, says CEO Aki Hussain
Group CEO of Hiscox, Aki Hussain, has forecast further UK commercial growth, and a return to expansion in personal lines at the insurer in 2023.
The provider’s full year results showed an 8.5% increase in UK commercial business in 2022, but a drop in personal lines having already fallen 4.9% in 2021.Related Hiscox posts UK commercial growth for 2022 Ex-Allianz boss Jon Dye joins Hiscox as UK CEO Hiscox launches broker extranet
The insurer did not release a figure for the latest decline but Hussain, pictured, told Insurance Age the reduction was “small”.
He added: “I don’t expect that to continue in 2023. The
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Lloyd’s hails underwriting performance as COR drops to 91.9% in 2022
Lloyd’s has labelled its underwriting performance in 2022 as good as any in recent memory with “more than expected” improvement.
Gallagher wins Knight Frank Finance account from Howden and Uinsure
Gallagher has won the contract to provide clients of mortgage and insurance advisory specialist Knight Frank Finance with insurance products.
Paul Moors teams up again with ex-Bollington chief at insurtech
Paul Moors has joined motor broking insurtech GoShorty in his first major role outside of the Arthur J Gallagher-owned Bollington business.
Hiscox posts UK commercial growth for 2022
Hiscox has reported $778m (£657.8m) of gross written premium in the UK for 2022, as the wider group delivered its best underwriting performance since 2015.
International Women’s Day: Zurich’s Michelle Taylor – “we just have to have the conversation”
To mark International Women’s Day, Insurance Age met with Zurich’s Michelle Taylor to gather her insights on gender diversity in the market.
BoE warns of 20% hike in insurer failure risk from Solvency II reforms
The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has warned that proposed Solvency II reforms to loosen capital requirements will increase the risk of life insurer failure by 20%.
Profile: Katie Baker - Women in C-suite
Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, chief operating officer at My First, Katie Baker, shares her route to the top, and the importance of vocal role models.
CII reveals planned service disruptions
The Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed that there will be disruptions to its membership and learning services while it transitions to a new customer and member relationship management system this month.