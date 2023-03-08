Hiscox posts UK commercial growth for 2022

Hiscox has reported $778m (£657.7m) of gross written premium in the UK for 2022 as the wider group delivered its best underwriting performance since 2015.

Stripping out changes in the exchange rate UK GWP was up 2.8% on a constant currency basis.

However, the impact of rate movements with the pound falling against the dollar meant year-on-year the total was down 6.4% from $831.1m in 2021.

Hiscox UK provides commercial insurance for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art and luxury motor.

Commercial lines grew while personal lines GWP fell.

Commercial

Commercial business