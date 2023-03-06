Insurance Age

Turnover down but profit up at Open GI for 2022

arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Open GI has posted a fall in revenue for the third year in a row in its results for the year ended 31 May 2022.

Revenue dropped to £39.42m for the year from £41.4m in 2021.

Related Ebitda and turnover stable at Open GI in 2021 Open GI buys Transactor in £40m deal

In 2020, the figure stood at £42.63m. Before the run of falls began Open GI had recorded £45.24m of revenue in 2019.

In the latest results, released in a filing at Companies House, post-tax profit rose by more £1.75m to £13.72m.

This was the first increase in post-tax profit since 2017,  when the result stood at £21.75m.

However

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: