Turnover down but profit up at Open GI for 2022

Open GI has posted a fall in revenue for the third year in a row in its results for the year ended 31 May 2022.

Revenue dropped to £39.42m for the year from £41.4m in 2021.

Related Ebitda and turnover stable at Open GI in 2021 Open GI buys Transactor in £40m deal

In 2020, the figure stood at £42.63m. Before the run of falls began Open GI had recorded £45.24m of revenue in 2019.

In the latest results, released in a filing at Companies House, post-tax profit rose by more £1.75m to £13.72m.

This was the first increase in post-tax profit since 2017, when the result stood at £21.75m.

However