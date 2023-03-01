Biba pitches holiday and residential park scheme with Binnacle

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a holiday and residential park scheme for its members with specialist provider Binnacle Insurance.

The scheme covers risks from large commercial holiday and residential businesses to small family owned touring and holiday locations. The cover can also be adapted for caravan dealers, storage sites and distributors.

Binnacle currently insures more than 1200 parks in the UK

The trade body listed structures, including holiday caravans, lodges, chalets, camping and glamping accommodation, residential park homes and lodges as being able to be insured.

