Ansvar rolls out clubs, groups and societies cover

merger-jigsaw
Ansvar, part of the Benefact Group, has launched a clubs, groups and societies policy for associations or organisations dedicated to a particular interest or activity.

The product is open to those that have an annual income of under £1m, assets of up to £2.5m, a payroll of up to £500,000 and fewer than 500 volunteers or members.

The insurer listed that the roll out was targeted at the likes of cricket clubs, orchestras and historical societies.

It detailed the offering provides protection for activities that can include organising community and recreational events, the selling of goods for fundraising purposes, and attendance at trade shows.

The policy

