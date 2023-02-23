Axa grew UK and Ireland revenue 4% in 2022 but COR deteriorated to over 100%

Axa has posted €3.74bn (£3.3bn) of revenue in the UK and Ireland for 2022, up 4% from the previous year on a comparable basis, with growth in both commercial and personal lines.

However, the combined operating ratio for property and casualty business worsened from 95.6% in 2021 to 100.1%.

P&C insurance underlying earnings after tax dropped to €222m from €254m.

The revenue total was made up €1.96bn in personal lines, up 2% year-on-year, and €1.78bn in commercial business which was 6% higher than in 2021.

