Insurance Age

Axa grew UK and Ireland revenue 4% in 2022 but COR deteriorated to over 100%

axa-thomas-buberl
Thomas Buberl
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Axa has posted €3.74bn (£3.3bn) of revenue in the UK and Ireland for 2022, up 4% from the previous year on a comparable basis, with growth in both commercial and personal lines.

However, the combined operating ratio for property and casualty business worsened from 95.6% in 2021 to 100.1%.

P&C insurance underlying earnings after tax dropped to €222m from €254m.

The revenue total was made up €1.96bn in personal lines, up 2% year-on-year, and €1.78bn in commercial business which was 6% higher than in 2021.

Related Axa UK & Ireland P&C revenue rises as COR improves in 2021

The provider’s revenue in the region increased overall in the past 12 months as commercial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: