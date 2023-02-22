Open GI eyes pay-as-you-go market after Love Your Miles partnership move

Technology provider Open GI is eyeing up the growing pay-as-you-go market, after having entered the sector with online motor broker Love Your Miles in 2022.

According to Simon Badley, Open GI’s group CEO, the partnership has been a “collaborative journey” from the outset.

“We look forward to continuing the forward momentum together, and to working with the Love Your Miles team as the brand grows, and they realise their plans to diversify into further pay-per-usage vehicle markets,” Bradley said.

Open GI provides the end-to-end technology solution for broking and policy administration at Love Your Miles, which launched in July 2022.

Badley added: