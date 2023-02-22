Tysers exceeding expectations and forecasts, says AUB Group

Tysers delivered AU$18m (£10.17m) of pre-tax profit to AUB Group in the final three months of 2022, its new parent has confirmed.

The Lloyd’s wholesale broker was bought by the Sydney-headquartered firm from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners for £500m in September 2022.

According to AUB, Tysers had performed “above expectations” in the period.

It noted the broker had grown revenue by 12.3% more than initial forecasts of which 10% was organic growth.

Revenue for the three months came in at AU$90.4m.

The owners detailed this was led by wholesale broking where non-marine business contributed AU$46.8m of