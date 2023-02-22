Tysers exceeding expectations and forecasts, says AUB Group
Tysers delivered AU$18m (£10.17m) of pre-tax profit to AUB Group in the final three months of 2022, its new parent has confirmed.
The Lloyd’s wholesale broker was bought by the Sydney-headquartered firm from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners for £500m in September 2022.
According to AUB, Tysers had performed “above expectations” in the period.
It noted the broker had grown revenue by 12.3% more than initial forecasts of which 10% was organic growth.
Revenue for the three months came in at AU$90.4m.
The owners detailed this was led by wholesale broking where non-marine business contributed AU$46.8m of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Customers, society and planet are at the heart of a three-year ABI strategy
The Association of British Insurers has rolled out a three-year strategy with a core focus of driving change to support customers, society and the planet.
Miller-linked new MGA Casper to focus on casualty
Managing general agent Casper Specialty UK has launched targeting the casualty market.
Brokers upbeat on growth but underinsurance concerns persist – Aviva research
Brokers are markedly more optimistic on growth, with 76% expecting their business to expand in 2023, up from 43% that had a positive outlook in 2022, according to Aviva.
Survey reveals pay concerns and potential further job-market churn
A survey by recruitment consultants Reed has revealed that a fifth of employees in insurance and financial services are actively seeking new job opportunities, and more than a third are considering looking for a new job.
CEO Peter Thompson leaving BGL
BGL Insurance CEO Peter Thompson is leaving the business on 28 February, Markerstudy Group has confirmed.
Covéa exits HNW motor line
Covéa is no longer writing business in the executive motor space for high net worth, Insurance Age can reveal.
Tysers sells bloodstock broking team and MGA Galileo to Howden
Tysers has revealed the sale of its bloodstock broking team and bloodstock managing agent, Galileo, to the “perfect new home” of Howden.
CII confirms John Bissell’s retirement
John Bissell will be retiring from his role as the Chartered Insurance Institute’s chief operating officer, and board member, in early April 2023.