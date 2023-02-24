People Moves: 20 – 24 February 2023

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Premium Credit, Pen Underwriting, Aon, Argenta, Markel International and QBE Europe.

Peter Heath joins Premium Credit as head of affinity

Peter Heath has joined Premium Credit as head of affinity taking over from Glen Murphy who was recently promoted to the role of sales support director.

Heath has worked in the Insurance industry for over 16 years. He began his career at Zurich Municipal and went on to work for Allianz for 11 years across commercial and personal lines. He arrives