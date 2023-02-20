Insurance Age

Premier Choice Healthcare buys Visibly Health and further PMI portfolio

Global Risk Partners-owned Premier Choice Healthcare has bought Visibly Health and, separately, a book of business controlled by self-employed consultant Gill Nicholson.

GRP snapped up Towcester-based broker PCH in 2020, making it the healthcare hub as the consolidator expanded into the health insurance sector.

Following the takeover, PCH has gone on to strike a series of deals starting with the portfolio of Sussex-based health insurance broker SJA International in 2021. It added

