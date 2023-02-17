Allianz reveals £32m December freeze hit and CEO Holmes predicts rate hikes to continue
Allianz Holding has revealed the impact of the winter weather on its bottom line, as CEO Colm Holmes forecast that the Q3 and Q4 rating hikes would continue into 2023.
The comments came as Allianz Holdings, which includes Allianz Insurance and LV, posted a 58.3% drop in operating profit to £132.3m for 2022, but a 4.4% rise in gross written premium to £3.97bn.
The year-on-year drop in operating profit was in part driven by £106m of weather-related costs, net of reinsurance, including from the storms in February, subsidence in the summer heatwave and freezing conditions in December.
Direct Line Group shocked the stock market with a profit warning in January
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Are brokers bucking the trend of insurtech investment struggles?
According to a new Gallagher Re report, global insurtech investment fell in the fourth quarter of 2022 to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2020. Sophie Locke-Cooper details why some may be struggling even if there are signs of hope among broker insurtechs.
Moneysupermarket details decline in searches following FCA pricing change
Moneysupermarket has posted insurance revenue of £172m, in the year ended 31 December 2022, compared with £158.7m in 2021.
Operating profit falls almost 60% at Allianz Holdings in 2022
Allianz Holdings has posted a 58.3% drop in operating profit to £132.3m for 2022 as its combined operating ratio deteriorated year on year from 93.2% to 99.2%.
People Moves: 14 – 17 February 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Brit-owned Ki doubles GWP in second year of trading to almost £700m
The Brit-owned algorithmically driven Lloyd’s syndicate Ki has more than doubled its gross written premium to $834.1m (£698.6m) in 2022 – its second year of trading, reporting a combined operating ratio of 99.4%.
Two deals in a week as GRP buys Henshalls
Global Risk Partners has ramped up its acquisition spree again, buying Shropshire-headquartered Henshalls Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
AIG strikes MGA deal to drive expansion in high-net-worth markets
AIG has not ruled out UK and European markets following a deal with private equity-focused reinsurer Stone Point Capital to create a new managing general agency for HNW markets.
Colm Tully to head up Paymentshield
Colm Tully has been appointed to lead Ardonagh-owned Paymentshield, succeeding Rob Evans.