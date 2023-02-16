Two deals in a week as GRP buys Henshalls

Global Risk Partners has ramped up its acquisition spree again, buying Shropshire-headquartered Henshalls Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

It is the consolidator’s second deal of the week, having already snapped up London-based commercial lines broker Edmondsons through Hamilton Fraser.

GRP has completed five buys so far this year, four in the retail division and Nucleus Underwriting, which was its first managing general agent purchase since being taken over by Brown & Brown in 2022.

