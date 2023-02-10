DR&P buys Lloyd Bolam

DR&P Group has bought Macclesfield-based Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The business, founded more than 25 years ago by director Simon Bolam, joined the Brokerbility network in 2018.

The broker covers all aspects of commercial insurance as well as offering high-net-worth insurance and risk management assistance.

Its specialist lines include sectors ranging from technology and