Insurance Age

DR&P buys Lloyd Bolam

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

DR&P Group has bought Macclesfield-based Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The business, founded more than 25 years ago by director Simon Bolam, joined the Brokerbility network in 2018.

The broker covers all aspects of commercial insurance as well as offering high-net-worth insurance and risk management assistance.

Related Lloyd Bolam joins Brokerbility DR&P Group strikes five deals in 2021 after Inflexion investment Inflexion reveals fresh broker investment following Bollington sale

Its specialist lines include sectors ranging from technology and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Biba demands FCA turn up the heat on authorisations ‘burndown’

The Financial Conduct Authority is taking “far too long” to authorise firms seeking to trade general insurance business for the first time and also needs to up its game on key c-suite broker approvals, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Graeme Trudgill told Insurance Age.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: