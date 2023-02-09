Insurance Age

FCA broker c-suite volumes stable as decision delays tick down

rules-regulations-stamp-papers
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority authorised 1129 general insurance intermediary CEOs in 2021 and a further 994 in the first 10 months of 2022, an Insurance Age Freedom of Information request to the regulator has revealed.

Over the full time period it approved 3,321 key c-suite applications and rejected a further 42. For 2022 the watchdog only released data that runs up until 31 October.

However the levels of applications tackled for CEOs, chief finance officers and chief risk officers have remained generally stable across the two timeframes.

The breakdown shows a monthly average of 154 applications being processed in 2021 and 151 last year.

//

 

Unsurprisingly, the CEO post was by far the largest part of the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: