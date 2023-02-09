FCA broker c-suite volumes stable as decision delays tick down

The Financial Conduct Authority authorised 1129 general insurance intermediary CEOs in 2021 and a further 994 in the first 10 months of 2022, an Insurance Age Freedom of Information request to the regulator has revealed.

Over the full time period it approved 3,321 key c-suite applications and rejected a further 42. For 2022 the watchdog only released data that runs up until 31 October.

However the levels of applications tackled for CEOs, chief finance officers and chief risk officers have remained generally stable across the two timeframes.

The breakdown shows a monthly average of 154 applications being processed in 2021 and 151 last year.

//

Unsurprisingly, the CEO post was by far the largest part of the