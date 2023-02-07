Specialty MGA UK buys commercial forest and plantation specialist

Recently launched Specialty MGA UK has expanded through the purchase of Forest Re.

The team from Forest Re provide specialist services for commercial forests and plantations including insurance services for clients such as independent forestry owners, commercial forest enterprises, timber merchants and saw log producers.

Specialty MGA was unveiled in October focusing on hard to place risks and specialty lines of business.

The start-up promised brokers “easy access” to underwriters as it targeted property, construction, energy, marine, construction, aviation, financial lines