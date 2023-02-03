Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022
Aon has posted $2.59bn (£2.11bn) of profit for 2022, up from $1.26bn the year before when it was hit by over $1bn of costs from the failed merger with Willis Towers Watson.
The broking giant revealed that in the final quarter of the year it achieved 4% organic growth in commercial risk solutions business.
Aon did not supply figures for the UK but detailed that the organic rise “reflected growth across most major geographies driven by strong retention, net new business generation, and management of the renewal book portfolio.”Related Gallagher ends 2022 with its highest quarter of UK organic growth Marsh navigating ‘uncertain world’ as revenue rises 3%
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Fitch warns of ‘dire’ profitability for insurers in ‘bleak’ picture
The outlook for UK home and motor insurers’ profitability “remains pretty dire for 2023”, according to Federico Faccio, senior director of EMEA insurance at Fitch Ratings.
Aviva joins GAIN as Industry Transformer member
The Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity has welcomed Aviva as an ‘Industry Transformer’ member.
Zurich names James Nicholson as UK CCO
Zurich has named James Nicholson as UK chief claims officer with immediate effect.
PIB buys ABI in Italy
PIB Group has moved into the Italian market with its latest buy, expanding its portfolio, which already included offerings in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands.
Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud
More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud, which is on the rise.
People Moves: 30 January – 3 February 2023
Stay up to date with the latest recruitment news in the insurance industry.
Brokers urge FCA to avoid property commission ban as decision looms
The Financial Conduct Authority has been urged not to impose a commission ban or cap on brokers as it faces political pressure for tough action.
Partners& posts £14m group operating loss in first full year results
Partners& has reported group turnover of £22.2m in its first full set of audited results since being launched in April 2020.