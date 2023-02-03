Insurance Age

Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022

Aon has posted $2.59bn (£2.11bn) of profit for 2022, up from $1.26bn the year before when it was hit by over $1bn of costs from the failed merger with Willis Towers Watson.

The broking giant revealed that in the final quarter of the year it achieved 4% organic growth in commercial risk solutions business.

Aon did not supply figures for the UK but detailed that the organic rise “reflected growth across most major geographies driven by strong retention, net new business generation, and management of the renewal book portfolio.”

