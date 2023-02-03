PIB buys ABI in Italy

PIB Group has moved into the Italian market with its latest buy, expanding its portfolio, which already included offerings in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands.

The firm confirmed that more territories are in its sights for the coming months as it snapped up commercial and retail broker Area Brokers Industria.

With origins that date back to 1997, ABI is headquartered in Milan and has offices around Italy in Bologna, Naples, La Spezia and Turin. It is run by brothers Lorenzo (CEO) and Marco Riccardi (CTO).

The deal adds 31 people to PIB’s headcount.

Specialisms

ABI has clients spanning SMEs through to international groups and particular specialisms