Partners& posts £14m group operating loss in first full year results

Partners& has reported group turnover of £22.2m in its first full set of audited results since being launched in April 2020.

The figures for the year ended 31 March 2022 showed a group operating loss of £14m including £5.7m of restructuring costs.

The business detailed that stripping out acquisitions purchased but not yet brought into Partners& Limited the results consisted of £15.6m turnover and a £10.9m operating loss.

Partners& was created from MRIB, Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile with a combined team of 140 people, based in nine offices and approximately £65m of gross written premium.

