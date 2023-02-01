Stubben Edge raises £5.6m as business valued at £175m

Stubben Edge Group has secured a further £5.6m in investment taking its total raised to over £20m.

The UK-based fintech, which includes a network for appointed representatives, also raised £5.6m in September.

Since then the products and technology specialist has gone on to buy the likes of credit broker Finpoint, regulatory and compliance experts Helodrium, specialist managing general underwriter Cedar Underwriting and tech enabled distribution platform Insurercore.

Stubben Edge detailed that the latest capital round was oversubscribed and involved existing and new shareholders.

