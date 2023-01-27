Gallagher ends 2022 with its highest quarter of UK organic growth

Gallagher has posted organic growth in the UK of 17% for the final quarter of 2022.

The figure outstrips the 14% delivered in the first quarter, the 8% in Q2 and is ahead of the 15% achieved in Q3.

Simon Matson, EMEA CEO, hailed the “strong organic revenue growth” in the retail division.

“Our specialty division had an excellent quarter and capped off an exceptional performance over the course of the year,” he added listing the aerospace practice along with construction, property and casualty as “particular successes”.

Matson detailed that Pen Underwriting had also built on