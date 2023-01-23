NFP buys Direct Safety Solutions

NFP has added to its UK portfolio buying West Midlands-based health and safety consultancy Direct Safety Solutions.

The consultancy serves employers in a variety of industry sectors, providing audits, provision of policies and management systems, risk assessments, training and ongoing support packages.

Jonathan Williams, managing director at Direct Safety Solutions, will join NFP’s leadership team in the UK.

NFP is a global broker, the 13th largest broker of US business, that has been backed by Ardonagh investor Madison Dearborn Partners since 2013.

Deals

It entered the UK market in 2016 buying Birmingham