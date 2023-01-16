Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny poised to join new Ardonagh International board

Ardonagh is planning to bring Enda Kenny, former Taoiseach in the Republic of Ireland from 2011 to 2017, into the company, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The Ardonagh representative told Insurance Age the intention was for Kenny to join a newly formed Arondagh International board.

The news was first revealed yesterday by the Sunday Independent in Ireland which reported Kenny would be take up the post as a non-executive director.

The addition of a former political leader of a country will mark a high-profile development for Ardonagh which has made no secret of its international expansion plans and focus beyond the UK.

Launch

