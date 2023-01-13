Profits more than double and Ebitda soars at One Broker in 2022

One Broker has reported a more than doubling of post-tax profit to £1.2m for the year ended 31 May 2022.

The leap from £532,319 the year before came as turnover at the Norwich-headquartered firm rose by 11.5% to £7.64m.

“This growth has been achieved entirely organically and is testament to the quality of our wonderful management team and staff,” CEO Robin Plaster wrote in the filing at Companies House.

After the 2021 results Plaster told Insurance Age the business was targeting over £3m Ebitda within “the next couple of years”.

The 2022 figures show the Top 75 UK broker is well on track to