GRP buys BPW in South Wales

Global Risk Partners has made its third purchase of 2023, snapping up BPW Insurance Services in its first Welsh buy of the year.

GRP has already unveiled the buys of Rickmansworth-based commercial broker Christopher Trigg and managing general agent Nucleus Underwriting in the first fortnight of the year.

In 2022 the consolidator bought Swansea-based Prescott Jones as it struck several buys in Wales.

GRP’s County Group acquired the likes of Llandudno-based Business Insurance Specialist and Archenfield Insurance Management, which operates out of offices in Monmouth and Cardiff Bay, as well as Cardiff-based PG Insurance