Ignite launches start-up broker accelerator with gender balance target

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Ignite Insurance Systems has launched Ignition, an accelerator programme to help start-up insurance brokers create and grow their own businesses.

The policy administration software house committed to targeting a 50/50 split of female/male founders via promoting the accelerator through women in insurance networks and having no requirement to apply beyond some commercial experience.

15.7%

Only 15.7% of people in six approved broking functions were women

The firm detailed that through Ignition, Ignite will co-fund new-start brokerages that have some backing outside of the programme, providing administration software solutions