Jensten’s Coversure targeting 10 more franchise offices in 2023
Jensten Group has bought Coversure Kidderminster for an undisclosed amount, following on from the purchases of Coversure offices in Nottingham and Stamford last year.
As revealed last week by Insurance Age, Jensten spent £36.2m on acquisitions in the year to 31 March 2022 having spent £36m the year before.
The Kidderminster deal brings 1,700 commercial clients and nine staff to the group joining Jensten Insurance Brokers. Jensten detailed that the acquisition will form the base of its retail regional presence in the Midlands, which it plans to develop through further acquisitions and organic growth.
Jensten-owned Coversure currently has more than 90
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Imas reveals 35% drop in insurance distribution M&A in 2022
Initial analysis by Imas has detailed that mergers and acquisition deals for UK general insurance distribution firms dropped by around 35% in 2022, with fewer than 100 transactions announced versus 148 in 2021.
Allianz Commercial reports detected fraud up 11.2%
Allianz Commercial has revealed it detected £70.7m worth of insurance fraud in 2022, up 11.2% on the £63.6m uncovered the year before.
Ignite launches start-up broker accelerator with gender balance target
Ignite Insurance Systems has launched Ignition, an accelerator programme to help start-up insurance brokers create and grow their own businesses.
Shock survey results reveal broker ignorance on Consumer Duty is ‘a big concern’
The findings of a survey, which revealed that nearly half of brokers interviewed were not aware of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty rules, is a ‘big concern’, according to compliance experts.
FCA opens client support consultation and reiterates need for brokers to treat customers fairly
The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on protections for insurance customers in financial difficulty proposing to update guidance introduced during the Covid-19 crisis.
TMK moves into life sciences with Intellimed product launch
Tokio Marine Kiln has launched its inaugural life sciences insurance product, Intellimed, staking a claim for a Lloyd’s market first.
Start-up broker Prosura targets £10m GWP in five years
Jon Newall’s start-up broker, Prosura, is targeting £10m of gross written premium within five years.
Thomas Carroll launches insurtech start-up TCi Futures
Thomas Carroll Insurance Brokers has launched a new insurtech company, TCi Futures.