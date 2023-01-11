Jensten’s Coversure targeting 10 more franchise offices in 2023

Jensten Group has bought Coversure Kidderminster for an undisclosed amount, following on from the purchases of Coversure offices in Nottingham and Stamford last year.

As revealed last week by Insurance Age, Jensten spent £36.2m on acquisitions in the year to 31 March 2022 having spent £36m the year before.

The Kidderminster deal brings 1,700 commercial clients and nine staff to the group joining Jensten Insurance Brokers. Jensten detailed that the acquisition will form the base of its retail regional presence in the Midlands, which it plans to develop through further acquisitions and organic growth.

Jensten-owned Coversure currently has more than 90