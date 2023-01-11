Insurance Age

Jensten’s Coversure targeting 10 more franchise offices in 2023

Target
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jensten Group has bought Coversure Kidderminster for an undisclosed amount, following on from the purchases of Coversure offices in Nottingham and Stamford last year.

As revealed last week by Insurance Age, Jensten spent £36.2m on acquisitions in the year to 31 March 2022 having spent £36m the year before.

The Kidderminster deal brings 1,700 commercial clients and nine staff to the group joining Jensten Insurance Brokers. Jensten detailed that the acquisition will form the base of its retail regional presence in the Midlands, which it plans to develop through further acquisitions and organic growth.

Jensten-owned Coversure currently has more than 90

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: