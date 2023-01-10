Insurance Age

TMK moves into life sciences with Intellimed product launch

life sciences pipette test tube
Tokio Marine Kiln has launched its inaugural life sciences insurance product, Intellimed, staking a claim for a Lloyd’s market first.

The insurer explained that Intellimed offers specialist and bespoke coverage for life sciences risks, ranging from traditional medical device and pharmaceuticals through to novel smart medtech products and telemedicine services, and new apps in development.

According to TMK, the new offering is “believed to be the first life sciences product in the Lloyd’s market” to provide comprehensive cyber and intellectual property coverage in addition to coverage for products liability, professional

More on Insight

JMG Group buys two brokers

JMG Group has snapped up Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers and T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness in two separate deals.

