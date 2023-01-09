CII warned PFS members could break away amid board row

The Chartered Insurance Institute faces a walk out from Personal Finance Society members upset over disagreements at board level.

That is the message from influential insurance institute members and an ex-CII vice president.

The CII has been mired in controversy since announcing on 21 December that it would appoint three institute directors to join the PFS board, bringing the total number of board members up to five PFS member directors and five institute directors.

After a 30-day consultation period has elapsed, the CII intends to appoint a further institute director to the board giving it a majority with six.

The move has been labelled as a takeover, and now the CII is being warned there is talk of the PFS breaking away.

Privy Council

Former CII vice-president Grant Scott said the PFS could set up separately and call themselves something else, although this would need approval from the Privy Council.

Alternatively, they could walk out and join another institute such as the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.

Scott said: “There is talk about it at the moment. Because I’m on the general insurance side and my previous position within the CII, I’m privy to a number of other conversations that are going on.

“It is certainly been mooted by PFS members that they would like to look to CISI as an alternative.”

CII ‘opened a Pandora’s box’

Asked whether PFS members could walk out and join another body, former PFS president and vice president of the London Insurance Institute Robert Reid said the CII’s latest actions ‘could provide the catalyst’.

He said: “It’s time the CII were subject to a detailed review on their suitability as an accredited body for statements of professional standing.

“They have opened a Pandora’s box. It’s time they listened, instead of their constant and aggressive PR.”

Robin Melley, deputy president of the Insurance Institute for Shropshire and Mid-Wales, said the CII controls the system of grants to CPD, training programmes and other services to members at local institute level, meaning its ongoings are important.

Action

Melley said since May 2021 local institute members had been raising concerns on a range of operational issues, exam issues and the main concern of the CII’s ‘ailing financial position and a lack of transparency’.

Asked about a breakaway, he said: “The members of the PFS could walk out and join another professional membership body, and many are likely to if the CII continues with its current aggressive and unjustified course of action.

“The CII could not prevent this from occurring because there are other bodies that can supply them with a Statement of Professional Standing – the CII is only one of six that are authorised to issue them.”

Under the Articles of Association, the PFS has 30 days from the action declared by the CII to consult with its members.

CII refutes ‘deeply misleading’ claims

The CII was approached for comment.

In a statement on Friday, in response to the resignation of PFS board president Caroline Stuart, the CII’s group chair Helen Phillips said: “Sadly, we must reiterate that the PFS board governance failures – which are record on our website – are not, as claimed, baseless or without foundation, and suggestions that the CII group board has appointed further institute directors for any other reason is deeply misleading.

“The CII group has weathered the financial storm created by the pandemic, while investing in its IT systems and buying out the group pension fund by deliberately utilising the group’s central reserves and leaving the PFS and other company reserves untouched.

She added: “The decision to appoint further institute directors to the PFS board was not an outcome the CII group board wanted or pursued, particularly during the festive holidays. However, after significant governance failings were repeatedly raised with the PFS, the CII group board was sadly left with no choice but to address these failings and take this action after its December board meeting.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.