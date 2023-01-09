CII warned PFS members could break away amid board row
The Chartered Insurance Institute faces a walk out from Personal Finance Society members upset over disagreements at board level.
That is the message from influential insurance institute members and an ex-CII vice president.
The CII has been mired in controversy since announcing on 21 December that it would appoint three institute directors to join the PFS board, bringing the total number of board members up to five PFS member directors and five institute directors.
After a 30-day consultation period has elapsed, the CII intends to appoint a further institute director to the board giving it a majority with six.
The move has been labelled as a takeover, and now the CII is being warned there is talk of the PFS breaking away.
Privy Council
Former CII vice-president Grant Scott said the PFS could set up separately and call themselves something else, although this would need approval from the Privy Council.
Alternatively, they could walk out and join another institute such as the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.
Scott said: “There is talk about it at the moment. Because I’m on the general insurance side and my previous position within the CII, I’m privy to a number of other conversations that are going on.
“It is certainly been mooted by PFS members that they would like to look to CISI as an alternative.”
CII ‘opened a Pandora’s box’
Asked whether PFS members could walk out and join another body, former PFS president and vice president of the London Insurance Institute Robert Reid said the CII’s latest actions ‘could provide the catalyst’.
He said: “It’s time the CII were subject to a detailed review on their suitability as an accredited body for statements of professional standing.
“They have opened a Pandora’s box. It’s time they listened, instead of their constant and aggressive PR.”
Robin Melley, deputy president of the Insurance Institute for Shropshire and Mid-Wales, said the CII controls the system of grants to CPD, training programmes and other services to members at local institute level, meaning its ongoings are important.
Action
Melley said since May 2021 local institute members had been raising concerns on a range of operational issues, exam issues and the main concern of the CII’s ‘ailing financial position and a lack of transparency’.
Asked about a breakaway, he said: “The members of the PFS could walk out and join another professional membership body, and many are likely to if the CII continues with its current aggressive and unjustified course of action.
“The CII could not prevent this from occurring because there are other bodies that can supply them with a Statement of Professional Standing – the CII is only one of six that are authorised to issue them.”
Under the Articles of Association, the PFS has 30 days from the action declared by the CII to consult with its members.
CII refutes ‘deeply misleading’ claims
The CII was approached for comment.
In a statement on Friday, in response to the resignation of PFS board president Caroline Stuart, the CII’s group chair Helen Phillips said: “Sadly, we must reiterate that the PFS board governance failures – which are record on our website – are not, as claimed, baseless or without foundation, and suggestions that the CII group board has appointed further institute directors for any other reason is deeply misleading.
“The CII group has weathered the financial storm created by the pandemic, while investing in its IT systems and buying out the group pension fund by deliberately utilising the group’s central reserves and leaving the PFS and other company reserves untouched.
She added: “The decision to appoint further institute directors to the PFS board was not an outcome the CII group board wanted or pursued, particularly during the festive holidays. However, after significant governance failings were repeatedly raised with the PFS, the CII group board was sadly left with no choice but to address these failings and take this action after its December board meeting.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
More on Insight
JMG Group buys two brokers
JMG Group has snapped up Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers and T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness in two separate deals.
Amazon partner Superscript raises £45m in Series B round
UK-based insurtech Superscript has completed a £45m Series B funding round led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket.
GRP delivers on MGA appetite with Nucleus buy
Global Risk Partners has bought Nucleus Underwriting, its first managing general agent acquisition since being taken over by Brown & Brown last year.
Evans stays as Biba chair for three more years
Jonathan Evans will remain as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association after the organisation extended his tenure for three more years.
Rectifying historical accounting mistakes pushes AR network Ten into loss
Correcting previous errors in the accounts department caused Ten Insurance Services to record a £71,000 operating loss in 2021.
Sutton Group profit and turnover soar in run-up to Acrisure sale
Sutton Group has reported ‘best ever’ figures as turnover and profit leapt by 15% and 50% respectively ahead of being snapped up by Acrisure.
Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal
Markerstudy has confirmed it is buying Tradex Insurance Services alongside snapping up Lloyd’s broker Clegg Gifford in a move that is expected to mark it stepping back into risk-carrying underwriting.
PFS president resigns
President of the Personal Financial Society, Caroline Stuart, has resigned with immediate effect.