Evans stays as Biba chair for three more years

Jonathan Evans will remain as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association after the organisation extended his tenure for three more years.

Evans has been chair of Biba since January 2020, with the announcement that he was being named to lead the association made on stage at the 2019 Biba annual conference.

He has previously worked in both the world of law and politics, serving as a Conservative party MP and MEP for nearly 20 years.

This included as Corporate Affairs Minister with responsibility for the insurance industry during the John Major government, and chairing parliamentary groups on insurance and financial services.

Bi