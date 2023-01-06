Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal

Markerstudy has confirmed it is buying Tradex Insurance Services alongside snapping up Lloyd’s broker Clegg Gifford in a move that is expected to mark it stepping back into risk-carrying underwriting.

Motor trade and taxi specialist insurer Tradex was notable by its absence when the purchase of sister company Clegg Gifford was unveiled in December 2021.

However, a filing released this week at Companies House has confirmed that Tradex is part of the package.

The financial statement up to 31 December 2021 for Markerstudy Limited was signed off on 22 October 2022.

It reported: “On the 24th December 2021 the Markerstudy Group announced it had completed on the deal to acquire Lloyd’s broker