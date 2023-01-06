Insurance Age

PFS president resigns

Image of chess
    • Lauren Ingram

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

President of the Personal Financial Society, Caroline Stuart, has resigned with immediate effect.

The resignation follows allegations last month by the PFS that the Chartered Insurance Institute flooded its board with their own members. 

In a statement Stuart said that the stress of allegations of ‘severe governance issues’ against the PFS board had caused her resignation.  

“The untold pressure that the PFS board is currently under is now also at the detriment of my health and I have taken the very difficult, but I feel only, decision available to me to preserve my own health, and have

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal

Markerstudy has confirmed it is buying Tradex Insurance Services alongside snapping up Lloyd’s broker Clegg Gifford in a move that is expected to mark it stepping back into risk-carrying underwriting.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: