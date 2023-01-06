PFS president resigns

President of the Personal Financial Society, Caroline Stuart, has resigned with immediate effect.

The resignation follows allegations last month by the PFS that the Chartered Insurance Institute flooded its board with their own members.

In a statement Stuart said that the stress of allegations of ‘severe governance issues’ against the PFS board had caused her resignation.

“The untold pressure that the PFS board is currently under is now also at the detriment of my health and I have taken the very difficult, but I feel only, decision available to me to preserve my own health, and have