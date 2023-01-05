Insurance Age

GRP buys Christopher Trigg Insurance Brokers

Dominic Trigg, managing director, Christopher Trigg Insurance Brokers
Global Risk Partners has bought Hedron Network member Christopher Trigg Insurance Brokers.

The deal, GRP’s first of 2023, has received regulatory approval and sees the consolidator buy 100% of the Rickmansworth-based commercial insurance broker.

Founded by chairman Christopher Trigg in 1972 and led by managing director Dominic Trigg (pictured), the broker specialises in commercial property, construction and retail hospitality insurance as well as having a private clients division.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, the business has grown considerably in the past 15 years

