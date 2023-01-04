SRG starts 2023 with Fleet and Commercial buy
Specialist Risk Group has bought Oxfordshire-based specialist broker Fleet and Commercial in its first deal of the year.
Founded in 2011, Fleet and Commercial works UK-wide supporting a range of different industries, trades and businesses, from tradespeople to SMEs and large corporates.
According to SRG the takeover, which is subject to regulatory approval, will enhance its commercial motor capability.
SRG detailed that Tony McLeman and Tom West will continue to lead the business.
It will now form part of SRG’s retail division, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions, led by Oliver Thorne who was appointed as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Caravan Guard posts turnover dip but underlying growth
Caravan Guard has posted a 6% fall in turnover to £11.9m in the year ended 31 March 2022.
Aston Lark to open branches in South Wales and the Thames Valley
Aston Lark is expanding its UK regional footprint by opening offices in South Wales and The Thames Valley.
Loadsure boosts freight offering with Tokio Marine Kiln capacity backing
Loadsure has received capacity backing from Tokio Marine Kiln to enhance its freight protection offering.
Brokerbility strikes first schemes deal with Ecclesiastical
Ecclesiastical has become the new insurance partner for Brokerbility’s bricks and mortar scheme, taking over from Aviva.
FCA fines drop to £214.3m in 2022
The Financial Conduct Authority dished out £214,250,056 in fines in 2022, the fourth lowest on record since the FCA was formed in 2013.
Certua: Rise of the embedded insurance specialist
Certua is helping insurers get products to brokers quickly through its advanced digital capabilities. Co-founder Luke Bewley explains how Certua will make its mark on the UK broking and insurance space.
Higos adds 10 apprentices in Wiser Academy tie-up
Higos has taken on 10 college leavers as apprentices working with Wiser Academy to help build the next generation of insurance brokers in the South West.
Ataraxia and MVP rebrand as The Broker Investment Group
Peter Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners are rebranding to The Broker Investment Group, Insurance Age can reveal.