SRG starts 2023 with Fleet and Commercial buy

Specialist Risk Group has bought Oxfordshire-based specialist broker Fleet and Commercial in its first deal of the year.

Founded in 2011, Fleet and Commercial works UK-wide supporting a range of different industries, trades and businesses, from tradespeople to SMEs and large corporates.

According to SRG the takeover, which is subject to regulatory approval, will enhance its commercial motor capability.

SRG detailed that Tony McLeman and Tom West will continue to lead the business.

It will now form part of SRG’s retail division, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions, led by Oliver Thorne who was appointed as