Insurance Age

CII seizes control of PFS board

Alan Vallance_CII - for CMS
    • Lauren Ingram

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has appointed a majority of directors to the board of the Personal Finance Society in a move labelled 'disingenuous'.

The CII Group board announced today that three institute directors would join the PFS board with immediate effect, bringing the total number of board members up to five PFS member directors and five institute directors.

However after the required 30 day consultation period has elapsed, the CII intends to appoint a further institute director to the board giving it a majority with six.

The move has been labelled a takeover of the board by some in the industry, which was vehemently denied by CII

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Qmetric swings to loss

Policy Expert owner Qmetric Group Holdings has posted a post-tax loss of £9.99m as gross written premium broke through the £200m barrier.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: