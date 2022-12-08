Aon’s Jane Kielty named deputy chair at Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed Aon’s chief commercial officer Jane Kielty will become its deputy chair on 1 January taking over from Laura Hancock.
Kielty has been on the trade body’s board since taking the chair of its Insurance Brokers’ Standards Committee in 2020.
Hancock, a director of Yutree, has been a Biba board member since 2017 and its deputy chair since 2019.
Kielty, recently promoted at Aon UK, is a former winner of the Biba Young Broker of the Year award.
According to the broker body, she has led the Standards Committee “with great enthusiasm and purpose during a period of incredible change and is determined to help Biba
