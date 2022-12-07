Insurance Age

Markel first to partner with Zywave on broker briefcase expansion

Jigsaw men
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Zywave has revealed an extension to its broker briefcase allowing insurers, MGAs and third parties to insert their broker-focused content directly into the workflow of a broker.

Previously the broker briefcase, a tool to support brokers in their sales, marketing and client-services practices, came with all content on the platform being generated by Zywave.

The broker briefcase was created as a platform to provide brokers with customer-facing content, such as reports, thought-leadership pieces, videos and infographics.

Markel UK is the first to sign up to adopt the extension, Zywave confirmed.

Partner

“We are delighted to be launching Zywave’s latest solution to the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Zurich names David Nichols UK head of retail after David Martin exit
  2. Under 20% of firms meet FCA expectations on attestation records
  3. Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues
  4. RSA set to launch low-carbon underwriting policy
  5. Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
  6. Gallagher calculates 40% of commercial properties underinsured
  7. Turnover tops £20m at Alan Boswell after reshuffle

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: