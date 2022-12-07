Markel first to partner with Zywave on broker briefcase expansion

Zywave has revealed an extension to its broker briefcase allowing insurers, MGAs and third parties to insert their broker-focused content directly into the workflow of a broker.

Previously the broker briefcase, a tool to support brokers in their sales, marketing and client-services practices, came with all content on the platform being generated by Zywave.

The broker briefcase was created as a platform to provide brokers with customer-facing content, such as reports, thought-leadership pieces, videos and infographics.

Markel UK is the first to sign up to adopt the extension, Zywave confirmed.

Partner

“We are delighted to be launching Zywave’s latest solution to the