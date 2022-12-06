Aston Lark expands Early Careers Programme in national push

Aston Lark has launched the second wave of its Early Careers Programme and committed to expanding the number of recruits to double digit levels.

The programme launched earlier this year bringing eight people into the insurance profession in the first cohort.

It is targeted at college and university graduates as well as non-graduates seeking a career change who have built experience in a different field and want to get a foot on the insurance career ladder.

Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc told Insurance Age that the ultimate ambition was to grow the programme to 100s of recruits per year in the longer term.

