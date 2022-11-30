CII gender pay gap spikes to 21.19%

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has reported a mean average gender pay gap of 21.19%, up from 14.81% in 2021, alongside an improved ethnicity pay gap of 13.1%.

The latter was a near halving of the 25.43% posted in 2021, the first year the professional standards body reported the statistic.

According to the CII, the increase in its mean gender pay gap to 21.19% reflected fewer males employed in lower and middle quartile pay roles.

It noted that the figure remains lower than the 28% when it reported its first statistics in 2017.

The CII highlighted that by the median measure there were declines in its gender and ethnicity pay gaps.

The group’s median