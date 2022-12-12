Headline makers: December 2022

The key stories from the past month all in one place.

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from 1 to 30 November

‘Ridiculous’ – FCA fair value broker paperwork hours revealed www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7951806/ridiculous-fca-fair-value-broker-paperwork-hours-revealed Premier League clubs continue battle against insurers in BI court case www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7951789/premier-league-clubs-continue-battle-against-insurers-in-bi-court-case Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments www.insuranceage.co.uk/people/7951839