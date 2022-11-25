Ardonagh restructures UK commercial and retail MGA offerings
Ardonagh has reorganised its UK commercial and retail MGAs, with businesses and brands aligned by client type across its platforms, Insurance Age can reveal.
The move happened earlier this month.
The restructure means Ardonagh’s UK commercial and SME MGAs under Geo Underwriting now sit within Ardonagh Advisory which is led by Rob Worrell. The offering will continue to be independently led by UK commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle who moved into the post in July having joined the Geo leadership team last December.
Brands in the commercial MGA portfolio include the likes of Thames Underwriting and Rural Insurance, both bought in 2020, Bibu and AIUA.
Al
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Broker insurance fraud cheat given suspended prison sentence
- EY: UK motor and home insurers to report largest losses in a decade
- Brokers await imminent FCA ruling which is expected to trigger claims from IFAs
- FCA takes aim at gap between industry statements and results of first value measures data
- Kingsbridge teams up with QBE and Zurich to launch wholesale product
- Ardonagh free cashflow declines to £7.8m as debt payments rise
- Romero boss urges brokers to donate as Kevin Sinfield raises £2m for MND charities