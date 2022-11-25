Ardonagh restructures UK commercial and retail MGA offerings

Ardonagh has reorganised its UK commercial and retail MGAs, with businesses and brands aligned by client type across its platforms, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move happened earlier this month.

The restructure means Ardonagh’s UK commercial and SME MGAs under Geo Underwriting now sit within Ardonagh Advisory which is led by Rob Worrell. The offering will continue to be independently led by UK commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle who moved into the post in July having joined the Geo leadership team last December.

Brands in the commercial MGA portfolio include the likes of Thames Underwriting and Rural Insurance, both bought in 2020, Bibu and AIUA.

