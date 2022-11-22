Insurance Age

Ardonagh free cashflow declines to £7.8m as debt payments rise

Ardonagh’s free cashflow has deteriorated to £7.8m for the first nine months of this year as it pays off interest from its £2.68bn net debts. 

The consolidator posted free cashflow of £43.8m in the same period last year, meaning its position has deteriorated by £36m.

Ardonagh detailed that discretionary investment spend increased to £48.4m, from £34.5m, however it is being impacted by higher interest payments, paying £169.4m so far this year compared to £108.8m at the same point in 2021 (see graphic below).

Free cashflow is an important figure because it shows how much money a business generates once all expenses – including debt

