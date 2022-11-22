PIB swoops for personal lines specialist Jigsaw Insurance

PIB is poised to buy Harrogate-headquartered broker Jigsaw Insurance Services Plc for up to £24.12m in cash, marking a significant step in personal lines for the consolidator.

Jigsaw specialises in the motor, breakdown and pet segments of the UK market. It reported £14.21m of revenue for the year ended 31 March 2022.

With PIB having focused on specialist commercial and non-standard personal lines, the buy will be a notable development for the group.

While Jigsaw is a Plc, its shares are not currently traded on any listing. The firm, formerly known as NCI Vehicle Rescue, was however traded on the ISDX Growth Market until 13 February 2015. The business’ name was