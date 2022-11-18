Development Bank of Wales invests in start-up broker
The Development Bank of Wales has invested £250,000 in Cardiff-based Driverly leading a pre-seed investment round of £525,000.
Driverly, which describes itself as an insurance broker on its website, was set up in 2021 to deliver subscription-based flexibly priced car insurance.
It is led by co-founders Armin Kia, the former head of business planning and development at Admiral Financial Services as CEO, chief technology officer Mohammad Alinia and chief data officer Nestor Alonso.
The development bank detailed that Driverly’s service tracks users’ driving, with new subscribers downloading an app and taking an initial
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Most read
- Ten ways to combat underinsurance
- Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall
- ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
- Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms
- Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member
- Capsule and Aviva launch start-up insurance pilot
- Beazley raises £350m as it eyes cyber push