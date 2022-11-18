Insurance Age

Development Bank of Wales invests in start-up broker

Welsh flag set against blue skies
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Development Bank of Wales has invested £250,000 in Cardiff-based Driverly leading a pre-seed investment round of £525,000.

Driverly, which describes itself as an insurance broker on its website, was set up in 2021 to deliver subscription-based flexibly priced car insurance.

It is led by co-founders Armin Kia, the former head of business planning and development at Admiral Financial Services as CEO, chief technology officer Mohammad Alinia and chief data officer Nestor Alonso.

The development bank detailed that Driverly’s service tracks users’ driving, with new subscribers downloading an app and taking an initial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Ten ways to combat underinsurance
  2. Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall
  3. ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
  4. Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms
  5. Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member
  6. Capsule and Aviva launch start-up insurance pilot
  7. Beazley raises £350m as it eyes cyber push

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: